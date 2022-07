Thomas Ian Nicholas told us about his New Single “1999” and explained how it’s a parody for “Bowling For Soups” “1985”. Catch him at “Whisky a Go Go” on Thursday, July 28. Tickets available at WhiskyaGoGo.com

You can get Thomas Ian Nicholas’ new single “1999” now wherever you stream your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 15, 2022