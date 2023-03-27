DALLAS(KDAF)— Looks like you’ll need your rain jackets and umbrellas!

There’s a chance of rain tonight. The temperature could be in the 60s or 70s. Tuesday afternoon, we’ll get some rain and storms, but no severe weather. Temperatures will be lower, mostly in the 60s.

“Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance approaches. Rain chances will begin late afternoon and increase this evening. Isolated storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Another cold front will arrive tonight, bringing cooler, drier, and breezy conditions for Tuesday” NWS Fort Worth reported.

Rain chances are going to increase throughout the week. On Thursday and Friday, we could get severe thunderstorms and a cold front. The chances of thunderstorms are higher on Friday.

“Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Thursday into Friday as an upper-level disturbance approaches the region. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday with the better severe weather chances out in West Texas and the TX Panhandle. More widespread thunderstorms are likely Friday as a dryline/Pacific front pushes into the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with the front, so stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next few days” NWS Fort Worth reported.