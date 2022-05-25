DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is a Texas Tax Holiday. From May 28 through May 30 you can buy select items tax-free.

This weekend, items that conserve water and electricity are eligible for tax exemption. These specific items meet that eligibility requirement, according to the Texas Comptroller:

Buying, renting or leasing the following Energy Star-Labeled Items:

Air conditioners with a sales price of $6,000 or less

Refrigerators with a sales price of $2,000 or less

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

Buying products with a Watersense label or logo

Buying the following water-conserving products that are used for:

Conserving, and retaining groundwater

Recharging water tables

Decreasing ambient air temperature, and so limiting evaporation

A soaker or drop-irrigation hose

A moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system

Mulch

A rain barrel or alternative rain and moisture collection system

A permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers or water collection system

Plants, trees and grasses

Water-saving surfactants

Soil and compost