DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is a Texas Tax Holiday. From May 28 through May 30 you can buy select items tax-free.

This weekend, items that conserve water and electricity are eligible for tax exemption. These specific items meet that eligibility requirement, according to the Texas Comptroller:

Buying, renting or leasing the following Energy Star-Labeled Items:

  • Air conditioners with a sales price of $6,000 or less
  • Refrigerators with a sales price of $2,000 or less
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers

Buying products with a Watersense label or logo

Buying the following water-conserving products that are used for:

  • Conserving, and retaining groundwater
  • Recharging water tables
  • Decreasing ambient air temperature, and so limiting evaporation
  • A soaker or drop-irrigation hose
  • A moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system
  • Mulch
  • A rain barrel or alternative rain and moisture collection system
  • A permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers or water collection system
  • Plants, trees and grasses
  • Water-saving surfactants
  • Soil and compost