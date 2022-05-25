DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is a Texas Tax Holiday. From May 28 through May 30 you can buy select items tax-free.
This weekend, items that conserve water and electricity are eligible for tax exemption. These specific items meet that eligibility requirement, according to the Texas Comptroller:
Buying, renting or leasing the following Energy Star-Labeled Items:
- Air conditioners with a sales price of $6,000 or less
- Refrigerators with a sales price of $2,000 or less
- Ceiling fans
- Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
- Clothes washers
- Dishwashers
- Dehumidifiers
Buying products with a Watersense label or logo
Buying the following water-conserving products that are used for:
- Conserving, and retaining groundwater
- Recharging water tables
- Decreasing ambient air temperature, and so limiting evaporation
- A soaker or drop-irrigation hose
- A moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system
- Mulch
- A rain barrel or alternative rain and moisture collection system
- A permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers or water collection system
- Plants, trees and grasses
- Water-saving surfactants
- Soil and compost