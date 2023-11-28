The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A study by Artificial Grass Pros reveals the most parkland green space per resident.

Data analyzed available parkland spaces in the country’s most populous 100 cities to establish, per resident, to establish those with the best access to green spaces for residents.

For Texas, El Paso made it on the list coming in at No. 9. The city’s huge land area of over 160,000 acres, boasts as much as 30,000 parkland acres.

This means, according to the study, 18 percent of the city’s land consists of parkland and green spaces. Which is equivalent to 437 acres per 10,000 residents, the ninth-highest figure of the country’s 100 most populous cities.

Chesapeake, Virginia, comes in as the top city nationwide, according to the study, it’s perfect for those seeking balance between an array of human interaction, and vast green space for exploration and activity.