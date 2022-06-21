DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are big into Twitch streaming, chances are you may have stumbled upon State Farm’s Gamerhood Challenge.

Their new competition series ‘The Gamerhood’ is a virtual neighborhood celebrating all things gaming, where fans can interact live and will feature an impressive list of world-renowned gaming personalities.

These personalities include:

IM Dontai

SypherPK

Berleezy

Michael Jones

Emme Montgomery

Alfredo Diaz

Jeremy Dooley

BlackKrystel

This series premiered on Twitch on June 1, with the semi-final episode airing June 22 at 7 p.m.

State Farm officials say they are also donating $100,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the winner’s name. For more information, click here.