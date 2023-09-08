Local supporting local has become a saying that is helping businesses everywhere thrive. Jessica Griffin is the owner of MoonFire in Oak Cliff.

She started her business through the love of creating her own jewelry pieces. What started off as pop-ups at flea and farmers markets, became a space where not only her business and craft can thrive, but where other businesses can have a place to sell their craft. The shop has a range of products from candles, lotions, perfumes and accessories such as jewelry, sunglasses, bags and a range of clothing for babies and adults.

Jessica and her husband found it difficult to find gender neutral clothing before the birth of their second child. Through that experience, her husband Chris, began designing and creating gender neutral baby clothes to sell at MoonFire. This space has truly curated a mix of items for every shopaholic who loves to shop local but also sustainable. Many of the products at MoonFire are cruelty free, zero waste, charitable, vegan friendly and consciously made.

One of the biggest ways Jessica has been able to give back to her community is through her Davis Street Market. As a business that started off selling at markets, Jessica wanted to give other locally owned small businesses to begin their journey at her own market that is hosted at MoonFire. Those wanting to sign up to be a vendor just have to email info@shopmoonfire.com.

For more information on MoonFire or to shop online, you can visit their website: https://www.shopmoonfire.com/