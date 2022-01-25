DALLAS (KDAF) — Gamers, controllers and keyboards at the ready. Three new Star Wars games are in development.

According to Star Wars’ official website, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games are uniting to develop three new Star Wars titles. The titles are listed as: the next title in the Star Wars Jedi franchise (known for its acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), a strategy game and a first-person shooter.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented teams at Respawn,” Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games, said in a statement on Star War’s website. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

Officials say to stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on these games in the future.