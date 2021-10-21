This is the final weekend you can watch Jekyll & Hyde the musical at Rodenbaugh Theatre

DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is the final weekend you can catch the North Texas Performing Arts performance of Jekyll & Hyde The Musical at Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

General admission tickets and live stream tickets are $20 each; premium seats cost $30. Performances run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

To get your tickets, click here. Use promo code “CW20” to get 20% off your tickets!

Rylan Oaks, star of Jekyll & Hyde The Musical, joined our show to talk about how this musical differs from the book it was based on, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Luis Stevenson.