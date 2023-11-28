DALLAS (KDAF) — Thirsty Lion Gastropub has locations all over the DFW area. They recently opened their new location in Addison.

With a multi-cultural cuisine and a new seasonal menu, there is sure to be an option for everyone’s taste buds!

Chef, Fernando Ramirez, shares some of the items that made it to their nice list.

Parmesan Panko Crusted Fresh Halibut

Seared Atlantic Sea Scallops

Grilled Filet Mignon

Grilled Ribeye Steak

Seared Shrimp & Butternut Squash Linguine

They also offer seasonal cocktails such as the Tito’s Winter White Cosmopolitan and the Espresso Martini.

Watch the video above and visit their website for more on Thirsty Lion Gastropub!