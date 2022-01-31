DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is headed for Texas during the first week of February and the Texas Division of Emergency Management wants Texans to prepare for the sub-freezing conditions as soon as possible.

According to Ready.gov winter weather can create a higher risk of car accidents, health concerns and more. Winter storms can last from just a few hours to several days, cut off your heat, power, communication services, and put older adults, children, sick people, and pets at greater risk.

First, you need to know your winter weather terms and know that if you’re under a winter storm warning, it’s best to find shelter as soon as possible.

Winter Storm Warning: Hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, freezing rain or sleet will occur. Usually issued 12-24 hours prior to storm.

Winter Storm Watch: Snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet will cause inconveniences and if caution isn’t used, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet will cause significant inconvenience and if caution isn’t used, could lead to life-threatening situations.

You’re encouraged to pay attention to weather reports of freezing weather and winter storms, “Listen for emergency information and alerts. Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.”

Secondly, prepare your family and home for the winter weather.

Make sure your home can keep the cold out with insulation, caulking and weather stripping.

Know how to best keep your pipes from freezing.

Ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and have battery backups.

Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power.

Be mindful of each person’s specific needs, which includes medication.

Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.

Another tip is to be prepared for winter weather where ever you are, at home, work, or in your car. Put together an emergency supply kit for your car including jumper cables, sand, flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

Quick tips:

Stay off the roads if at all possible — if you are tripped in your car, stay inside.

Limit time outdoors — if necessary layer up with warm clothing and keep an eye out for frostbite and hypothermia.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow or walking in the snow.