The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump’s political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.

Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a “red wave” to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.

Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.

Exactly how the election results will affect Trump’s fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than $99 million on Trump’s behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn’t end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.

So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that’s around 80% white and among the Big Aple’s richest sections—there are exceptions.

Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township’s zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.

In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump’s continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump’s campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.

Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons

#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
– Population: 7,446
– Median household income: $33,121
– Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)Downtown Prairie du Sac

Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
– Population: 6,406
– Median household income: $65,018
– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)Historic commercial buildings in Lanark's business district

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
– Population: 2,325
– Median household income: $65,435
– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)Upper Black Eddy house built in 1836

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)

– Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
– Population: 3,220
– Median household income: $83,401
– Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)Marion public library

Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons

#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
– Population: 6,553
– Median household income: $73,724
– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)

Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock

#45. 96027 (Etna, California)

– Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
– Population: 2,273
– Median household income: $56,801
– Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)Kit Carson County Carousel, Burlington, Colorado

Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock

#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
– Population: 4,460
– Median household income: $55,174
– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)Aerial of Reno, Nevada skyline

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)

– Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
– Population: 4,435
– Median household income: $44,393
– Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)Wood River Inn in Wyoming, Rhode Island

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)

– Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
– Population: 1,137
– Median household income: $67,679
– Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)Aerial view from Venture Out on Cudjoe Key, Florida

Dale Kortum // Shutterstock

#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)

– Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
– Population: 6,512
– Median household income: $91,352
– Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)

Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock

#40. 10162 (New York, New York)

– Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
– Population: 1,240
– Median household income: $96,555
– Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)Looking north at downtown Sauk City

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
– Population: 6,029
– Median household income: $75,846
– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)Aerial view of coastline of Palm Beach

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)

– Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
– Population: 10,631
– Median household income: $141,328
– Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)Point Roberts taken from the south, looking north toward Vancouver

Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons

#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)

– Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
– Population: 1,100
– Median household income: $52,692
– Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)Downtown Fullerton, Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)

– Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
– Population: 1,955
– Median household income: $53,207
– Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)

– Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
– Population: 1,846
– Median household income: $58,269
– Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)An aerial view of Emerald Isle

Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock

#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)

– Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
– Population: 3,691
– Median household income: $84,457
– Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)View east along Maryland State Route 374

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)

– Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
– Population: 1,917
– Median household income: $45,898
– Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)Nashville, Tennessee downtown city skyline on the Cumberland River

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
– Population: 23,044
– Median household income: $122,715
– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)George Washington Monument at Public Garden in Boston

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)

– Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
– Population: 1,435
– Median household income: $106,250
– Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)

– Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
– Population: 5,569
– Median household income: $38,143
– Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)Rose Bud High School exterior

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)

– Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
– Population: 2,186
– Median household income: $42,567
– Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)Carefree, Arizona arhcway sign

Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock

#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)

– Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
– Population: 3,589
– Median household income: $109,883
– Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)The town of Gordon, Texas

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
– Population: 1,438
– Median household income: $70,179
– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)A panoramic view of Klamath County, Oregon

Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)

– Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
– Population: 2,672
– Median household income: $45,703
– Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)

Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock

#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)

– Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
– Population: 3,632
– Median household income: $61,750
– Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)Welcome to Arizona interstate highway sign

University of College // Shutterstock

#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)

– Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
– Population: 1,005
– Median household income: $38,393
– Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)Haakon County Courthouse in Philip

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)

– Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
– Population: 1,356
– Median household income: $36,845
– Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)Old U.S. Route 66, Towanda, Illinois

A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons

#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
– Population: 1,135
– Median household income: $107,175
– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)Farmers for Donald Trump green sign

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
– Population: 1,261
– Median household income: $74,700
– Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
– Population: 1,665
– Median household income: $58,750
– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)Shoreline and Sky Reflection in the Pend Oreille River

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)

– Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
– Population: 1,065
– Median household income: $47,583
– Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)Ferrisburgh Town Grange in Ferrisburgh, Vermont

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)

– Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
– Population: 1,136
– Median household income: $105,536
– Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)Aerial View of Main Street in Milford, Iowa

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)

– Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
– Population: 4,577
– Median household income: $59,970
– Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)Greenway and water tower in Monteagle

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
– Population: 2,680
– Median household income: $45,143
– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
– Population: 4,212
– Median household income: $116,250
– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)Wind Turbines in fields of row crops

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
– Population: 3,429
– Median household income: $95,000
– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)Looking south in downtown Greenwood on WIS73

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
– Population: 2,988
– Median household income: $53,404
– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)Looking west down Highway 94

Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons

#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
– Population: 1,042
– Median household income: $34,170
– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capital Building

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
– Population: 16,331
– Median household income: $99,050
– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
– Population: 1,154
– Median household income: $59,107
– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)Farm house gravel road wooden fence path in Roseland, Virginia

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
– Population: 2,582
– Median household income: $68,373
– Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)Fayette County Courthouse

Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
– Population: 1,678
– Median household income: $39,417
– Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)Cabins on two shores of Peaceful Bay on Flathead Lake

Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock

#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
– Population: 2,128
– Median household income: $65,675
– Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)North along Toquerville Boulevard in Toquerville

An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons

#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
– Population: 1,681
– Median household income: $80,625
– Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
– Population: 1,233
– Median household income: $60,833
– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)

Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock

#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
– Population: 3,066
– Median household income: $41,549
– Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)Aerial view of Wolsey in winter

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)

– Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
– Population: 1,118
– Median household income: $57,237
– Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)Camping grounds at a rural Minnesota RV campground

Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock

#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)

– Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
– Population: 2,180
– Median household income: $50,393
– Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)St. Luke's Catholic Church and school in Plain, Wisconsin

Libroman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
– Population: 1,388
– Median household income: $71,833
– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)

