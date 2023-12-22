DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hoping for a Christmas miracle, you might find it in the form of a Texas Lottery ticket. Here are all the lottery jackpots that are drawing again on or before Christmas day.

Texas Powerball

Texas Powerball PowerPlay is drawing on Dec. 23. The jackpot is currently a whopping $620 million.

Texas Lottery Mega Millions

Mega Millions is drawing again on Dec. 22, with a current jackpot of $57 million.

Lotto Texas Extra

Lotto Texas Extra is drawing next on Dec. 23. The jackpot currently sits at $31.5 million.

Texas Two Step

Texas Two Step is drawing again on Christmas Day. The jackpot is $225,000.

All or Nothing

The All or Nothing lottery is drawing again on Dec. 22. The current jackpot is $250,000.

Cash Five

Cash Five is drawing again on Dec. 22, with a jackpot valued at $25,000.