DALLAS (KDAF) — While we all love Texas for its tacos, barbecue, and well-cooked steaks, there’s a cuisine that’s beloved worldwide with eateries in the Lone Star State that will have your mouth salivating for more.

There’s really nothing better than a beautiful spread of Italian food, and there’s no better time to celebrate than the present, or the recent past as Wednesday, January 4 was National Spaghetti Day!

“Though the origins of spaghetti are disputed—whether it was Marco Polo bringing back culinary invention from the East, and Arab trade-route delicacy, or a home-grown Sicilian treat dating back to the 12th Century—we can all agree that a cold night with a big bowl of noodle-y, saucy goodness is balm for the soul,” National Today said.

So, while spaghetti is a staple in Italian cuisine, where can you find the best Italian restaurants around the country? Well, for at least some of the top 34, you can find them in the great state of Texas, according to a report from Thrillist.

“For our little tour of Italy, we scoured the country to find a bit of everything. And while our focus veered from the little, old-school red-sauce joints, we’ve assembled a glorious cross-section of regional styles, innovative fusions of style, and wood-fired glory. Grab a bib. Pour a glass of wine. And get ready for a nap. These are the best Italian restaurants in America right now,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the best Italian restaurants residing in the Lone Star State:

Da Marco – Houston

Lucia – Dallas

Revue – Austin

Trattoria Sofia – Houston