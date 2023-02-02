DALLAS (KDAF) – Even though the new year has just begun, it’s never too early to take a vacation with your family, but you may need to consider some kid-friendly options if you’re bringing along your little ones.

Taking a family vacation has a lot of positives, but what are the best cities in the US for kid-friendly vacays? We checked out a report from Lawn Love on the best cities for kid-friendly vacations and Texas has options galore.

These are the Texas cities that cracked into the top 50:

Houston – 8

San Antonio – 10

Dallas – 11

Austin – 29

Fort Worth – 44

The report said:

“Texas is one of the fastest-growing states, so it makes sense that there’s plenty to do in major cities like Houston (No. 8), San Antonio (No. 10), and Dallas (No. 11). Houston has numerous amusement parks, Dallas has several water parks, and San Antonio boasts plenty of both. These three cities also have zoos and aquariums for animal-loving kids. There will be even more for families with young kids to do when visiting the Lone Star State once Universal opens its new theme park in Frisco. One thing that isn’t bigger when it comes to Texas is trip costs. Staying, eating, and being entertained in these cities won’t hurt your wallet as much as a trip to New York, San Francisco, or Los Angeles would.” Lawn Love