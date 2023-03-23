DALLAS (KDAF) — Mimosas, bacon, eggs, pancakes, biscuits, you know the vibes are always immaculate at brunch but what cities throughout the US and Texas do it best?

We checked out a report from Lawn Starter that found 2023’s best brunch cities and it’s always a food idea to make sure you have at least one brunch this year in a top 10 city:

New York San Francisco Chicago Denver Miami New Orleans Las Vegas San Diego Savannah Charleston

“To mark National Brunch Month in April, LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories broken down into eight metrics. We looked at brunch deals, brunch clubs, and brunch vendor quality to name a few,” the report said.

These are the top Texas brunch cities:

Dallas No. 20

Austin No. 23

Houston No. 26

Plano No. 67

Laredo No. 75