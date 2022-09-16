DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.

Friday, September 16 is National Tattoo Story Day! So, it’s time to tell your story, yet again, to someone asking about your inked-up body parts.

NationalToday says, “Considering that getting a tattoo is still regarded as an act of rebellion, getting inked is perhaps the best thing you can do to observe National Tattoo Story Day and break the mental mold that still holds thousands of people back from getting a tattoo.”

We checked out a report from Best Things Texas on the best tattoo parlors in the Lone Star State. They said, “Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the talent in the tattooing world of Texas is as oversized as anything else. Check out the stunning artwork for yourself at any of these top ten tattoo parlors in Texas.”

North Texas, including other regions got some great representation on this list; check out these two shops in DFW:

Lamar Street Tattoo Club – Dallas

Lucky Horseshoe Tattoo – Fort Worth

