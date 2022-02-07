DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to decline across the country on Monday, but there’s another virus we’re all vulnerable to, especially during the winter – the common cold.

When it comes to weathering a strong cold, the average amount Americans spend battling symptoms varies by state, according to NiceRX. The research shows it costs Coloradans $57.35 for a common cold, for example, but Mississippians only $49.71.

NiceRX looked at the cost of products, including Tylenol Cold+Flu Severe Day/Night Caplets, Vicks VapoRub Cough Suppressant Ointment, and Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM MAX Relief Liquid, as well as the cost of a doctor’s visit.

“Looking at the cost of the three products as well as the average cost of a visit to a family practice for someone with insurance, we can see which states have the highest and lowest prices for those suffering from a cold,” NiceRX shared.

According to the research, NiceRX said the most expensive state for a common cold is Massachusetts.

RankStateCost of Cold and Flu TabletsCost of VapoRub OintmentCost of Cough SyrupCost of the average visit to a family practice with insuranceTotal Cost
1Massachusetts$8.29$10.99$13.49$27.16$59.93
2Colorado$7.69$10.49$12.59$26.58$57.35
3Hawaii$7.49$9.29$11.69$27.75$56.22
4New Jersey$6.49$8.59$10.59$29.22$54.89
5California$6.49$8.59$10.59$28.72$54.39
6Connecticut$6.49$8.49$10.59$28.02$53.59
7Rhode Island$6.49$8.59$10.59$27.07$52.74
8Maryland$6.49$8.49$10.59$26.89$52.46
9Nevada$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.65$52.32
10New Hampshire$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.61$52.28
Credit: NiceRX

The least expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX, is Arkansas. It costs $49.57 to have a cold there.

Rounding out the cheapest 10 states are – from least to most expensive – Mississippi, South Carolina, Idaho, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana and Iowa.