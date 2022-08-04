DALLAS (KDAF) — Less and less people are working from home nowadays as COVID-19 vaccines and treatments become more readily available to the general public.
Despite this, it’s always best to be cautious when touching surfaces around you as they may be harboring germs that could make you sick.
A new report from Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions is looking at the top 10 germiest hotspots in a typical U.S. office. Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions is a science-led business-to-business offering that helps businesses protect themselves against germs.
Here are the germiest places in the office according to their findings:
Elevator Buttons
Coffee machine handles/buttons
Refrigerator door
Kitchen sink
Vending machines
Door handles
Keyboard and mouse
Telephones
Shared printers
TV remote control
