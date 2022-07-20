DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in or traveling to North Texas and are a foodie, love to eat, or simply just looking for a great meal to have with your significant other then you’re in the right spot.

Gayot has released its list of the 2022 Best Restaurants with the Best Food in Dallas/Fort Worth and we couldn’t wait to share it with you. The publication said, “When it comes to reviewing and recommending restaurants, we believe that what is on the plate is by far the most important factor. We rate the food on a 20-point scale.”

So, if you’re ready to dine with your eyes before your mouth, let’s take a trip around some top-notch spots in and around Dallas for your next foodie adventure.

Wanting steak or seafood, Al Biernat’s is the spot for you Maybe you’re wanting to stay true to the roots of the south, well if southwestern Creole/American cuisine is for you, check out Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine Settling for the sea? Cafe Pacific is the move If steak is king, Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House should be the throne for you Dallas Fish Market will give you a taste of not just seafood, but sushi and steak as well Feeling like a switch-up? Go to Fearing’s for a contemporary, southwestern meal Knife, there’s not much else that needs to be said, grab a steak or go for breakfast, you can’t go wrong Want a trip to Italy and stay in Texas? Lucia has the rustic Italian cuisine ready for you to dine on Keeping it American? Rough Creek Lodge will keep it cozy for you Last but not least, one more steakhouse for you, SER Steak + Spirits, grab a drink and a steak with some great views