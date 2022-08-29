DALLAS (KDAF) — Forbes is once again shining a spotlight on the best employers in the nation with a new state by state list.

As a part of their fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By state, officials with Forbes say they conducted their study by partnering with market research company Statista. They surveyed 70,000 Americans working business with at least 500 employees anonymously.

Forbes says their final list includes more than 1,300 employers.

So, who are the best employers in the state of Texas? Here are the top 15 spots from Forbes’ list:

NASA The University of Texas Health and Science Center at Houston Oceaneering International MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Texas San Antonio IKEA University of Texas Southern Medical Center Capital One H-E-B Costco Wholesale Bechtel The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Clear Creek Independent School District Google Hyatt Hotels

For the full list, visit Forbes.