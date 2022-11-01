DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful, but the fall Texas weather is quite delightful, and we aren’t weather experts by any means but don’t expect to let it snow, let it snow, let it snow anytime soon.

Do expect to enjoy some delicious hot coffee as the temps dwindle from warm to cool in the Lone Star State. One of the best spices/ingredients known to man is cinnamon and it goes amazingly with coffee.

Tuesday, November 1 is National Cinnamon Day! “Did you know that cinnamon, according to Chinese medicine, can be used to treat illnesses both minor and major? Cinnamon has been around for over 4,000 years! No wonder we can get a lot of healthiness out of it,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to know what the best cinnamon drinks from one of the top coffee chains in the world are, so, we checked out Barista HQ’s report of the top cinnamon Starbucks drinks.

“Cinnamon is a versatile spice, bringing a variety of flavors to whatever it’s added to. Starbucks’ menu is bursting with cinnamon drinks, each with its own individual flavors and palettes,” Barista HQ said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best cinnamon drinks from America’s favorite, Starbucks:

Cinnamon Dolce Latte Cinnamon Dolce Creme Chai Tea Brewed Chai Tea Latte Chai Creme Fraauccino Pumpkin Spice Latte Cinnamon Latte Iced Cinnamon Latte Caramel Apple Spice Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte

If you’re feeling extra frisky for some cinnamon ask for the iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch.