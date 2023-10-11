The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Academy Award–winning actor, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and longtime Texas resident Matthew McConaughey has published a children’s book titled Just Because.

“Have you ever felt worried and excited at the same time? Have you ever had your feelings hurt but forgiven someone anyway? Have you ever thought there was more than one right answer to a question? That’s because contradictions are all around us. And they make us who we are,” said the book’s website.

The book, illustrated by Renée Kurilla, is a collection of life lessons to empower readers, big and small.

