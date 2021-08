DALLAS (KDAF) — The federal eviction moratorium ended this past Saturday and that has left many worrying about their rent.

This week, The White House called on local legislators to step up efforts to prevent evictions from happening.

If you find yourself in need, there are resources you can call upon.

The Texas Rent Relief Program still has funding to give to people who need help making their rent payments. For more information about the program and to apply, click here.