DALLAS (KDAF) — Theatre 3 Dallas is performing ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ now until Oct. 31 at the Samuell-Grand Ampitheatre.

To get your tickets, go to theatre3dallas.com

Our very own Yolonda Williams was in Theatre 3 Dallas’ first production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and shares some pictures of her time on the production.





Our very own Yolonda Williams was in Theatre 3 Dallas’ first production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and shares some pictures of her time in the company. Photos provided by Yolonda Williams.