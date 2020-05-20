The Venetian offers first responders, essential workers free night stay at Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 28: The resort name at the shuttered Venetian Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip displays the colors of the Italian flag as a result of the continuing spread of the coronavirus on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On March 20th, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state until April 16th to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Venetian in Las Vegas wants to give back, so the hotel and casino is offering one free night stay at the hotel to first responders and essential workers before the end of the year.

Below is a list of everyone eligible:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Air transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Educators, childcare centers and daycares

The Venetian Resort anticipates opening its doors to the public soon and says it will start accepting reservations for hotel stays beginning June 1.

The Gaming Control Board and Governor Sisolak have not yet announced a date for when casino operations can reopen, but have said they will reopen in a later phase.

The Venetian tower will be available for hotel reservations first, followed by the Palazzo at a later date, according to a news release from the resort. The casino, restaurants and pool deck will be open.

Sister station KLAS spoke to people on the Strip about their thoughts on the reopening.

“Whatever they do to help people feel more comfortable, especially in the beginning, to start the economy back and get people back into the hotels and the casinos, I think it’s a good thing, and then slowly go from there,” said Florida resident Ken Susterka. “But I think it’s time to reopen, absolutely.”

The Venetian Resort released a full statement regarding the decision to accept reservations:

“The Venetian Resort will now take reservations for arrivals beginning June 1, when we anticipate opening our doors to the public. As we look to open in phases, the Venetian tower will be the first available; the Palazzo tower will follow at a later date. We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Upon opening, our guests can expect the amenities of a luxury Las Vegas resort including: a full service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, our fully renovated Venetian pool deck and multiple retail outlets. In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have launched Venetian Clean, our commitment to more than 800 separate initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for our visitors and team members. Additionally, as we prepare for opening, we will be performing COVID-19 testing on all Venetian team members over a two-week period to ensure our workforce is ready to serve. For more information on Venetian Clean, visit: venetian.com/venetianclean. To further its already robust community response efforts, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is announcing the launch of Share the LOVE, a program to donate thousands of free nights to frontline “community heroes” and first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. For every suite night booked through the Share the LOVEprogram The Venetian Resort will donate a free night to be used by a first responder or community hero, as a thank you to those who have been on the front lines battling the novel coronavirus. The resort has pledged to donate up to 50,000 nights at the all-suite resort through this program. For more information on Share the LOVE visit: venetian.com/sharethelove“ VENETIAN RESORT

Just last week, the resort issued a reopening statement and included its plan to enhance testing measures for the health and safety of its employees and future visitors.

At the end of April, Venetian released details about protocols for its reopening, including the rollout of more than 800 separate initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including offering PPEs, or masks for guests to wear, conducting thermal screening checks at entrances and practicing physical distancing by at least six feet throughout the casino.

Venetian Resort has continued to pay its team members through the shutdown.

