ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — This year marks 50 years since the Major League Baseball made its way to Arlington and the Texas Rangers and the city have ample plans to celebrate this milestone.

Here’s how they’re celebrating:

Online web page: the Rangers plan to launch a web page with original content and information on celebration activities

Shoe collaboration: the Rangers are partnering with Texas artist Jake Danklefs to make three pairs of custom shoes; each representing the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

Street banners: current and former Rangers players will be featured on street banners around Globe Life Field on Randol Mill Rd., Stadium Drive and Cowboys Way

Concession items: there will anniversary souvenir cups and popcorn buckets available for purchase at concession stands this season

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Display: the plaques for the 24 Texas Rangers Hall of Fame members have been relocated to the plaza outside the Northeast entrance to Globe Life Field

For more information, including a list of promotional giveaways, visit arlingtontx.gov.