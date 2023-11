DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery Powerball jackpot is at a staggering $352 million, with the next draw happening today, Nov. 27.

The estimated cash value for this prize is $163.3 million. Be sure to grab your lottery tickets before it’s too late — you can get a Powerball playslip from your favorite Texas Lottery retailer or use the Texas Lottery App to create a Powerball play.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”