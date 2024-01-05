The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Yeah, you read that correctly the American alternative grunge band is looking for a new band member.

The band is hiring a guitarist after the departure of their former, Jeff Schroeder. He left the band last year in October after 15 years. ” I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening,” a statement by Schroeder read in October.

The Smashing Pumpkins announced via their social media Friday that they are currently taking applications for rocking guitarists.

Think you got what it takes?

You can send your resume to SPGiitar@redlightmanagement.com