AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With multiple truckers in tow, The People’s Convoy, bound for Washington, D.C., passed through the City of Amarillo Saturday morning. The convoy protests pandemic mandates across the nation.

The convoy comes on the heels of a separate convoy in Canada, also protesting COVID-19 mandates.

“On a global scale, this is a global issue and we are standing up as citizens of the world to protect our god-given human rights,” said Brian Brase, co-organizer of The People’s Convoy.

Hundreds of people lined I-40 as the line of truckers rolled through Amarillo.

“Coming across I-40 and Texas said ‘Hey, come on in, we want to see ya.’ So, we came on in to see everybody. The outpouring has been amazing. God bless Texas,” said Brase.

The People’s Convoy is demanding the declaration of the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately.

Founding member for Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice, Ryan Brightbill, who helped welcome the convoy said it is time to lift the mandates as it has had an adverse impact on the nation.

“When it comes to vaccines, here locally, our organization believes that a medical decision such as a vaccine should be between a doctor and a patient and not from government bureaucrats in Washington D.C.,” said Brightbill.

Scott David, an Amarillo resident who attended Saturday’s event, said The People’s Convoy is all about freedom of choice.

“My body, my choice really comes down to that. Period. And to have something forced upon you is not the American way,” said Davis.

The People’s Convoy has raised more than $1,000,000. The group said the money going towards supporting the convoy, with funds going to reimburse fuel and hard costs of the truckers.

The next stop for The People’s Convoy is Elk City, Oklahoma.