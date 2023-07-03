DALLAS (KDAF) — Modern golf culture is now taking you from tea time to a cocktail, followed by the spa, shopping and the pool.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the new expansive PGA Frisco, which is a partnership between the PGA of America, Omni Hotels & Resorts, the City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District.

PGA Frisco

The 660-acre campus includes two world–class 18-hole championship golf courses, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a 500 room resort and ten exclusive four bedroom ranch houses. There are also four pools on property, a spa and 127,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Plus, they have a 10-hole lighted short course, a lighted two-acre putting course and a retail, entertainment and dining district with 13 restaurants.

Trish Holt, Head PGA Golf Pro at Omni PGA Frisco spent the morning teaching Jenny some skills for the putting green. She pointed out that the area they call the “dance floor” is the country’s largest natural turf putting course is free and open to the public. The other golfing options include the two 18-hole courses and “The Swing” which is a Par-3 10-hole lit course.

If you’d like to visit, PGA Frisco is located at 3255 PGA Parkwy, Frisco, TX.

Plus, the Omni Frisco Resort is offering CW33 viewers a special discount! You’ll get 20% off in all PGA districts and retail stores when you mention code “CW” at checkout. Offer valid through Dec. 21, 2023.