DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to stand up and cheer for Dallas’ newest show! It’s sure to have you on your feet!

The AT&T Performing Arts Center is presenting a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical On Your Feet!, The play is based on the true story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

According to theater officials, the play is a true story about heritage and two people who believed in their talent and each other. The pair is trying to become international stars.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan said, “We’ve had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015 and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

The new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards.

The play is scheduled to start on March 2- 4. You can purchase tickets over the phone by calling 214.880.0202 or purchase online at The AT&T Performing Arts Center website.

Dates and Times of performances are below:

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. -Winspear Opera House

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.-Winspear Opera House

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.-Winspear Opera House