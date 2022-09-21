DALLAS (KDAF) — All of North Texas’ eyes were on Frisco Wednesday morning as the new H-E-B location was filled to the brim with shoppers and most of all, excitement!

The store says, “The wait is over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco, bringing the DFW area a shopping destination with a commitment to deliver unsurpassed freshness and quality at H-E-B’s everyday low prices.”

Videos and pictures all over social media show hundreds of people waiting for the doors to open early in the morning. It was so highly anticipated that the Frisco Police Department was even trying to help everyone planning to attend some advice on getting there:

“Headed to @HEB in Frisco tomorrow? Use this map to plan your route, bring along some patience, and be kind to the motorists around you. It’s safe to say there are more than a few folks that have been waiting for their doors to open! @CityOfFriscoTx.”

Frisco Police – H-E-B

If you plan on giving it a look-see, be prepared for some Dallas-like rush hour traffic in the parking lot!