The familiar ice cream truck song has a racist past, so Wu-Tang Clan came up with a new one

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — It turns out, that familiar song that has been drawing kids out of the house and running to the street with money in hand has racist roots.

The song, “Turkey in the Straw” as it’s called, didn’t originally have racist undertones. Once it made it into the minstrel shows of the 1800’s, white performers in black face would adapt it with racist lyrics.

The Wu-Tang Clan partnered with Good Humor ice cream to come up with a new song to blast from ice cream trucks. They say it won’t cost operators anything as the track will be completely free.