The Dallas Cowboys hosting 5th Annual Christmas at the Star Nov. 19 to Dec. 24

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys will host the Fifth Annual Christmas at the Star from Nov. 19 – Dec. 24.

Fans and the local community can enjoy free, family-friendly experiential events throughout the holiday season, including the annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza.

Santa at the Star presented by Monument Realty will welcome Santa Claus to his cowboys fan-themed set in the heart of the star district beginning on Friday, Nov. 26.

Fans can schedule an appointment to visit Santa inside his custom Dallas Cowboys Cottage by visiting thestardistrict.com/santa.