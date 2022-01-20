DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW Network will be renewing three of its popular series filled with magic and hilarious furry friends for the 2022-23 broadcast season on Thursday.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals will be back in action with premiere dates to be announced at a later date.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

For its ninth season, the one-hour magical competition series features legends Penn & Teller alongside actress Alyson Hannigan to see what aspiring magicians can bring to the table and potentially fool the best with their top tricks. Any magician who succeeds earns a show with the duo in their Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

Masters of Illusion

Another series in its ninth season Masters of Illusion, hosted by actor Dean Cain, will be back bringing its signature great escapes, sleight of hand and large-scale illusions to your TV screens in front of a studio audience.

World’s Funniest Animals

The funniest fur-balls in the world are back for the third season of World’s Funniest Animals hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and her celebrity guest panel. Viewers will enjoy animals doing some of the funniest stuff caught on camera — anything from viral videos, clips from major motion pictures, TV series and much more.