While homecoming in the fall is an exciting time for many Texas high schools, some schools also have winter and spring celebrations they love to highlight. At The Covenant School, one of their many fantastic traditions includes a Sweet On Soccer event in which the community comes together to support the Knights’ soccer programs. This year, VYPE DFW was present to cover all of the action at the event! Check out the highlights below!

Full of tradition with a heart for God, family, and community, The Covenant School continues to value those that are always there to support them- regardless of the season. With the school’s Sweet On Soccer event, families get the opportunity to gather, watch great soccer on the pitch, and celebrate all while being appreciated for their own hard work and dedication. With an amazing community feel, moms will hand out Valentine’s treats and families get the opportunity to participate in fun things like food trucks, bounce houses, and more! Don’t just take our word for it, though! Check out the highlight video now!

This highlight video was created by Ibifiri Jamabo.

