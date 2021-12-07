The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

Find the ideal high-end coffee maker and coffee sampler kit for the more worldly caffeine lover in your life.

Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?

Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated fan in your life. Each person tends to have a different personal style and coffee preference, so find a gift that can fit most needs, such as a thoughtful coffee sampler kit or a high-end coffee machine.

Is coffee a popular drink?

Coffee is an extremely popular beverage all around the world. The interest and fascination with coffee and other caffeinated beverages continue to grow. That means that the market for high-end gifts for coffee lovers is sure to expand over time. The history of coffee spans back more than hundreds of years, but it is just now growing into a more familiar and commercially produced beverage.

Best coffee machines

A coffee machine can help speed up the sluggish morning routine and provide a sophisticated afternoon break. The machines are a great way to indulge and allow the gift recipient to select their coffees to brew a wide variety of drinks, all with the ease of pressing a button.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

This dark-colored machine can both brew and froth single-serve coffee items. You can place the frother in the dishwasher to promote an easier cleaning process. The machine makes coffee in size options such as 6 ounces and 12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

This coffee machine is stainless steel, and it can grind the beans at the very top, so there is no need to purchase ground beans unless it’s your preference. The machine has a touchscreen, and it takes about three seconds to heat. The machine weighs a little over 25 pounds and can create tasty microfoam.

Sold by Amazon and Bath Bath & Beyond

Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine

This white machine makes espresso and also comes with a built-in milk frother. It takes about 30 seconds for the machine to get ready and warm. The machine weighs just under 10 pounds and even makes the coffee process a breeze with a one-button design.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

This stainless steel machine includes a grinder and even a frother. The grinder includes about 13 different settings to achieve the ideal beans. The device is great for making a morning brew under a time crunch because it only takes about a minute to heat fully.

Sold by Amazon

Best french press machines

French press machines are ideal for gift giving because they allow people the ultimate control over how they prepare their coffee. A french press is an excellent choice for a true coffee purist due to the richer and bolder flavors associated with the coffee device.

Veken French Press Double-Wall Stainless Steel Coffee & Tea Maker

The french press comes in two sizes as 34 ounces and 50 ounces. It’s constructed with two walls to better retain and insulate the heat from the brew. The set includes useful accessories such as a stainless steel spoon for the french press and two filters.

Sold by Amazon

Mueller French Press

This french press has an impressive weight to capacity ratio as it weighs around two pounds and can hold about 2 pounds and one ounce of liquid. You can easily clean the machine, thanks to its both dishwasher and drop-friendly material.

Sold by Amazon

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is ideal for a gift with more personal flair as it comes in various colors and sizes. It comes in 12 ounces and spans up to the largest available option of 50 ounces. The stainless steel item traps the heat and more effectively filters the coffee thanks to a filter with three sections.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

This french press is great for the coffee lover and occasional clutz, thanks to a glass option and a shatterproof version. It’s ideal for the busy home or accident-prone caffeine lover. It also comes in a variety of sizes, such as 34 ounces and 51 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

The black french press is BPA-free materials such as stainless steel. The item weighs around 2 pounds and can more effectively strain the coffee thanks to a filtration system that includes four stainless steel filters.

Sold by Amazon

Best coffee sampler kits

Treat a high-end coffee lover in your life to a delicious sampler kit. It’s a thoughtful way to provide multiple options to have a chance at ensuring a higher rate of success with a particular taste palette. Sampler kits are also ideal given that they tend to be prepackaged and presented in a way that aesthetically can look like a gift.

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit

The kit comes with the option of either whole beans or ground beans. Each kit comes with a total of about six ounces of coffee. The kit also includes three different bags to provide a fair variety of medium roast caffeinated coffee beans.

Sold by Amazon

World Market Holiday Limited Edition Ground Coffee

This set comes with five different festive ground coffees. The beans come from both Central and South America. The kit weighs a little under 14 ounces in total.

Sold by Amazon

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

This coffee sampler kit comes in various helpful options, such as sets with either all dark roasts or completely decaffeinated roasts. The variety of samples of coffee grounds comes in a box, and each packet weighs just under 2 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

