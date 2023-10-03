The Boardwalk at Granite Park is hosting its annual Halloween bash filled with family-friendly activities, scrumptious treats and ghoulishly good times – all at no cost to attend.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Boardwalk at Granite Park will be hosting its spookiest night of the year.

Halloween on the Boo-ardwalk is an annual family-friendly event featuring activities treats and more for the whole family.

All ghouls and ghosts are invited to each of the Boardwalk’s six exquisite restaurants to collect their favorite candy.

There will also be a haunted mansion, a DJ and dancing, balloon artists, spooky spider kid crafts, a popcorn cart and more!

Credit: Boardwalk at Granite Park