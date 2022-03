DALLAS (KDAF) — Oklahoma City-based fast-food chain Braum’s has announced a limited-time item that will make you say ‘aloha’.

The Aloha Burger is now available at Braum’s locations for a limited time. Officials say the burger features a Hawaiian sweet bun, grilled pineapple ring, smoked Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and Braum’s tangy dipping sauce.

It is also available with grilled or crispy chicken. To find a Braum’s location near you, click here.