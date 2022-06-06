DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular YouTube channels, Good Mythical Morning, with over 17.6 million subscribers, almost 3,000 videos, and nearly 8 billion views is bringing a weekend of fun to Texas.

In late October, Rhett and Link will be hosting Mythicon22 in Austin, Texas! “AUSTIN, HERE WE COME!! Excited to finally tell you all about #Mythicon22! We’ve only scratched the surface about everything this weekend will hold so stay tuned for more.”

Tickets are set to go on sale to the public on June 10 (Friday) with a presale for its Mythical Society members on June 8 (Wednesday).

According to mythicontickets.com, “Join us at MythiCon: our first ever, exclusive, in-person, unforgettable weekend of Mythicality, meticulously curated by Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew. Immerse yourself in all things Mythical with live shows, meet & greets, music, dance, games, rides, food, drink, and more surprises than you can shake a friggin’ stick at. We can’t wait to share it all with you, Mythical Beasts!”

The weekend will be at Star Hill Ranch from Oct. 28-30, and the star duo says, “We’re transforming a ranch outside of Austin into a literal mythical menagerie.” Here’s what you can expect:

ONE-TIME-ONLY-EVER Rhett & Link live concert event

PERFORMANCES by some of your favorite crew members

Live PODCAST recordings

MEET & GREETS with Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew

Damnyell’s Fun Spot CARNIVAL

The RHINESTONE COWBOY Dance Party

Specialty food and drinks

And SO. MUCH. MORE.