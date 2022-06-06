DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular YouTube channels, Good Mythical Morning, with over 17.6 million subscribers, almost 3,000 videos, and nearly 8 billion views is bringing a weekend of fun to Texas.
In late October, Rhett and Link will be hosting Mythicon22 in Austin, Texas! “AUSTIN, HERE WE COME!! Excited to finally tell you all about #Mythicon22! We’ve only scratched the surface about everything this weekend will hold so stay tuned for more.”
Tickets are set to go on sale to the public on June 10 (Friday) with a presale for its Mythical Society members on June 8 (Wednesday).
According to mythicontickets.com, “Join us at MythiCon: our first ever, exclusive, in-person, unforgettable weekend of Mythicality, meticulously curated by Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew. Immerse yourself in all things Mythical with live shows, meet & greets, music, dance, games, rides, food, drink, and more surprises than you can shake a friggin’ stick at. We can’t wait to share it all with you, Mythical Beasts!”
The weekend will be at Star Hill Ranch from Oct. 28-30, and the star duo says, “We’re transforming a ranch outside of Austin into a literal mythical menagerie.” Here’s what you can expect:
- ONE-TIME-ONLY-EVER Rhett & Link live concert event
- PERFORMANCES by some of your favorite crew members
- Live PODCAST recordings
- MEET & GREETS with Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew
- Damnyell’s Fun Spot CARNIVAL
- The RHINESTONE COWBOY Dance Party
- Specialty food and drinks
- And SO. MUCH. MORE.