MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – One 10-year-old is proving no illness will stop him from making his dreams come true, and several local police agencies here in the Rio Grande Valley wanted to help out.

DJ from Humble, Texas has terminal brain and spinal cancer and had a goal to be sworn in by 100 police agencies.

Due to an overwhelming amount of support, over 490 departments have honored him, and today the RGV made that number 500.

Deputies from Hidalgo County, San Benito Police, Mercedes, Alton, Mission Police, and so many others swore in DJ officially.

He said he was blown away by the support.

“He said daddy do all these people love me like that? I said DJ they love you and he said you’re doing something most people couldn’t do and he said if I don’t make it to 12 I’m still 30…..that’s his deal…..he says I’m 10 going on 30…he is an old soul,” said DJ’s dad, Theodis Daniel.

DJ has accumulated badges from all over Texas and will likely soon start traveling the country as more than 1,300 agencies from other states have reached out to ask Dj to join their agencies as an honorary officer.

DJ has gone through 11 brain surgeries.