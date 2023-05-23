DALLAS(KDAF)—Imagine waking up like this with $700,000 in your pocket! A dream that came true for this Houstonian.

The Texas Lottery reports a $700,000 winning from Texas two-step on Monday’s drawing. A $700,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Houston“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 22 drawing (12, 19, 33, 35, and 21). It was sold at Beechnut Chevron on 8402 Hillcroft St in Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.