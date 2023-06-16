DALLAS(KDAF)—This morning, temperatures in North Texas were in the mid-70s. A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for today and tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from the 90s to the 100s, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 118. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

In the afternoon, there is a small chance of severe storms. There will be isolated storms in parts of North Texas, but not the entire region.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Isolated strong or severe storms are possible mainly in Central Texas today. Rain chances are about 20%, and the main threats would be very large hail and damaging wind gusts”.

There is a chance of large hail, heavy rain, and a tornado in central Texas. Storms are also possible on Saturday, but you’ll want to check your local advisory weather service channels for the most up-to-date details.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Additional storms are possible Saturday evening and overnight. Some may become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. There is still some uncertainty, so continue to check back in the coming days for new details as they become available”.

Stay hydrated and drink water in the coming days due to the Heat Advisory. Temperatures are expected to reach the in-between range of 90 to 100 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The heat continues through the first half of next week with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C, and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day!

Be mindful of the heat if you are planning summer activities with your family or friends, especially if you live in Houston. While out in the heat, you can prevent health issues by following the tips below.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With the early summer heat in the forecast, here is a quick reminder of heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe in the heat! Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Dress for the heat: wear light or light-colored clothing. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear sunscreen. And NEVER leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat”!