DALLAS(KDAF)-Renting a friend can be a unique and fulfilling experience. In Dallas, you have the opportunity to rent a friend for $10 an hour.

Whether you are new to the city, looking for companionship, or simply want someone to share your interests with, renting a friend can be a great option.

RentAFriend.com is a revolutionary website that offers an innovative solution to the age-old problem of finding companionship in unfamiliar places.

The website provides you with the unique opportunity to rent local friends from all over the U.S.

Rent A Friend said, “Most of the Friends on RentAFriend.com start at just $10 an hour, but almost all of them are willing to negotiate or even waive their fees depending on the activity you are planning with them”.

Would you try it?