DALLAS (KDAF) — The Porch has been in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood for nearly 15 years, and they are still going strong with a menu of out-of-sight comfort food, craft cocktails and a lively atmosphere.

Fun on The Run’s Yolonda Williams got a chance to get in the kitchen with Chef Conor Seargeant as he prepared a few dishes that the porch is famous for.

Where else can you get brisket tacos, a porch burger, and a selection of craft cocktails to choose from?

Watch above as Yolonda takes on Knox- Henderson’s The Porch!