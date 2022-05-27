DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve probably seen that Yelp has released its top 100 restaurants in Texas and now they’re giving you a place to stay when you go out to eat around the Lone Star State!

Yelp has released its Top 100 Places to Stary in Texas, “When it comes to vacation lodging, Texas has something for everyone. Staycationers and out-of-state visitors alike will find accommodations to satisfy every need, taste, and budget, from rustic cabins and ultra-modern urban accommodations, to beach condos, family-fun resorts, and romantic getaways.”

In order to find the very best spots to stay around Texas, Yelp mined its data for the top 100, “How we did it: To create the Top 100 Places to Stay in Texas list, we identified hotel and travel businesses with a high concentration of reviews mentioning “vacation” and related terms. We then ranked those businesses by total volume and review ratings, among other factors.”

Top 10 in Texas:

Fairmont Austin Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa (San Antonio) JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa (San Antonio) Archer Hotel Austin Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel ZaZa Memorial City JW Marriott Austin El Cosmico (Marfa) Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk – San Antonio The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Antonio

For the full top 100 list, click here.

Top 10 in Dallas:

The Joule Omni Dallas Hotel The Lumen The Highland Dallas Marriott Dallas Uptown The Statler Dallas Hotel ZaZa Dallas The Village Drey Hotel Sova The Ritz-Carlton Dallas