DALLAS (KDAF) — “What do your favorite creamy quesos, sweet frozen margs, and chorizo-filled breakfast tacos have in common? They can help you win the Deep in the Stomach of Texas Sweepstakes.”

Yelp is wanting to continue pushing its readers to support local businesses and now they’re launching a sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 in order for someone to explore its list of top 100 restaurants in Texas!

All you have to do is scan the QR code, download the Yelp app, sign up/log in and click on the sweepstakes banner to enter for a chance to win. “Don’t see the banner? The sweepstakes is only open to Texas residents. Make sure your location services are enabled or enter your Texas zip code.”

Yelp Texas Giveaway