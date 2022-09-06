DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the death of Yahir Cancino, a player on the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team, local school district social media pages were awash in purple.

Dalhart Independent School District officials said that Cancino lost consciousness after an injury during a JV football game in Dimmitt on Thursday, as previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, and was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital. He died on Friday night.

via Dalhart High School

The Dalhart High School Student Council hosted a candlelight vigil on Sunday in Cancino’s honor. Meanwhile, Dalhart ISD officials announced that a Region 16 Crisis Team will be on hand to support staff and students on Tuesday morning, alongside the Dalhart Ministerial Alliance and Texas Panhandle Centers of Amarillo.

However, support for the community wasn’t only offered from home. As noted by Dalhart High School, Dalhart ISD, and Dalhart Golden Wolves Football on social media, thoughts and prayers for Dalhart came in an outpouring from the Sundown Roughneck football team, Channing ISD, Dimmitt ISD, St. Anthony of Padua’s Catholic School, Vega ISD, Lubbock Texans, the Texhoma football team, and others.

According to a social media announcement from the Dimmitt Sports Talk Podcast, Dimmitt ISD will hold a prayer on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Bobcat Stadium at 7:30 a.m. in honor of Cancino and the Dalhart community. The post also encouraged others to wear purple on Thursday in support of the community, similarly to Channing ISD and others promoting plans to don the color.

The Dalhart High School Student Council posted a statement to social media thanking those who assisted with and attended the candlelight vigil, and Dalhart Superintendent Jeff Byrd extended thanks to the Region 16 Service Center, as well as every superintendent and school district in Region 16, for providing support.

