DALLAS(KDAF)— Wow! Do you know what it feels like to be a millionaire? A person from San Antonio now knows the feeling.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in San Antonio TX! #TexasLottery#Texas. “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #SanAntonio“. Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 15 drawing (1,26, 28, 55, 58, and 25). It was sold at 3818 on Quiet Meadow St in San Antonio the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”