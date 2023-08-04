The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a fan of horror films? Or love a good paranormal haunting? This spot may be the place for you.

Ever heard of Texas Chain Massacre? Well, maybe you want to get a taste of it at Hooper’s. Hooper’s is a restaurant that is inside the restored iconic Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) movie set.

“At Hooper’s, we pay homage to the original director and screenwriter, Tobe Hooper. As you step inside, you’ll find subtle and bold nods to the history of the house, adding to the unique and intriguing atmosphere of our restaurant,” the restaurant mentions on their website.

Set in Kingsland, TX the restaurant specializes in breakfast, lunch and dinner even naming some of its items based on the movie.

Give it a try the next time you’re in town!